expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Outpouring of help offered for 2-year-old abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

By Magnolia State Live

Published 8:58 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services reported Tuesday that only minutes after media outlets published the story about a two-year-old boy being abandoned at a Goodwill donation center, its phone lines and email inboxes were flooded with offers to help, foster or adopt the child.

In a news release, MDCPS said, from California to New York, Florida to British Columbia, “individuals touched by the plight of the abandoned toddler turned over to local law enforcement are scrambling to find ways to provide physical and financial support.”

Many callers volunteered to adopt the child. Others wanted to send money.

“The overwhelming generosity of Americans is tangible in this scenario,” said MDCPS Commissioner Andrea Sanders. “While we cannot disclose information related to any child in need of protection, we are grateful and moved by the compassion of people everywhere. I am hopeful that this story will inspire awareness of the need to support all of the children entrusted to our care.”

Mississippi State Law prevents MDCPS from commenting on any specific case when a child is placed into state custody, therefore the agency is prohibited from commenting on whether a particular child is involved with the agency.

Sanders said that “while the media reports of this situation are drawing national attention, the ongoing need for individuals to serve as foster families and adoptive families is critical every day of the year for every child placed in MDCPS custody.”

“We will always need loving families to care for children, as well as the backing of the greater community to stabilize families and prevent trauma to children before it happens,” Sanders said.

MDCPS currently has more than 3,800 children and youth in care.
Southaven Police Department said it was also overwhelmed with offers of help.

 

More News

Mississippi pair face felony child abuse charges after investigation

Mississippi bicyclist killed after being struck by car

Mississippi joins Texas lawsuit against Google over ‘monopolistic power’ concerns

Late Mississippi alderman’s widow wins special election for his former seat

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi pair face felony child abuse charges after investigation

News

Mississippi bicyclist killed after being struck by car

News

Mississippi joins Texas lawsuit against Google over ‘monopolistic power’ concerns

News

Late Mississippi alderman’s widow wins special election for his former seat

News

Coronavirus cases climb as December now second-worst month for Mississippi

News

Outpouring of help offered for 2-year-old abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

Woman bleeding, screaming in road later rescued; man arrested for human trafficking

News

World’s richest woman donates $25 million to Mississippi university

News

Electronic ankle bracelet leads to arrest of five people who tried to smuggle drugs, phones, chicken wings in prison

News

‘Please don’t shoot my dad’ Mississippi man in jail after cross-country trip leaves one man dead, another injured

News

Picture says a thousand words about 2020, the brutal year we all wish could be tossed from our minds

News

Search continues for young hunters who disappeared on Mississippi River

News

Snow possible tonight across portions of Mississippi, here’s where the flakes might land

News

Mississippi woman troubled by son’s new modeling clay that looked like human brain

News

Study: Mississippi children attending social gatherings far more likely to contract COVID-19

News

High cases, deaths make December look particularly dark in Mississippi coronavirus fight

News

Man accused of killing parents arrested after shootout with deputies

News

Mississippi senator wants to give you a free turkey; all you have to say is ‘Merry Christmas’

News

First new sawmill in nearly a century to bring more than 100 jobs to Mississippi community

News

Eighth suspect in North Mississippi fatal shooting turns himself into police

News

Woman claims boy abandoned at Goodwill store was kidnapped by man who tried to prostitute her

News

Officer stabbed with shank made of plastic spoons and blanket during escape attempt

News

Two people killed as side-by-side utility vehicle collides with people leaving party

News

Police: One suspect in custody related to two-year-old left abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store