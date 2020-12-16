expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Mississippi joins Texas lawsuit against Google over ‘monopolistic power’ concerns

By The Associated Press

Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday announced a multistate lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry.

Paxton said Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control pricing of online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating competition. His office released a redacted copy of a federal lawsuit, but it was not immediately clear if it had been filed in court.

“This Goliath of a company is using its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm you, the consumer,” Paxton said in the video posted on Twitter.

Google, which is based in Mountain View, California, called Paxton’s claims “meritless” and said the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

“These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry,” the company said in statement. “We will strongly defend ourselves from (Paxton’s) baseless claims in court.”

Texas is bringing the suit along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah, according to the complaint released by Paxton’s office.

“Google’s exclusionary practices not only locked out competition, which distorts the market and reduces innovation,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said. “But also the company’s misrepresentations to consumers, particularly regarding their privacy, cause real harm to consumers. I joined this lawsuit to protect competition and innovation in our technology markets and to protect consumer privacy for all Mississippians.”

Paxton’s move comes after the U.S. Justice Department sued Google in October for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising — the government’s most significant attempt to buttress competition since its historic case against Microsoft two decades ago.

Separately, the FBI is investigating whether Paxton, a close ally of President Donald Trump, broke the law in using his office to help a wealthy donor who is also under federal investigation. This fall, eight of the attorney general’s top deputies accused him of bribery, abuse of office and other crimes in the service of an Austin real estate developer who employs a woman with whom Paxton is said to have had an extramarital affair.

All eight of Paxton’s accusers have since been fired or resigned, including the deputy attorney general who had been leading the office’s probe of Google. The complaint released by Paxton’s office list attorneys with private firms in Houston, Chicago and Washington, D.C., as the lead lawyers on the case.

Paxton announced the lawsuit the week after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his legal push to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, a case that prompted widespread speculation that the attorney general is angling for a preemptive pardon from Trump.

More News

Mississippi pair face felony child abuse charges after investigation

Mississippi bicyclist killed after being struck by car

Mississippi joins Texas lawsuit against Google over ‘monopolistic power’ concerns

Late Mississippi alderman’s widow wins special election for his former seat

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi pair face felony child abuse charges after investigation

News

Mississippi bicyclist killed after being struck by car

News

Mississippi joins Texas lawsuit against Google over ‘monopolistic power’ concerns

News

Late Mississippi alderman’s widow wins special election for his former seat

News

Coronavirus cases climb as December now second-worst month for Mississippi

News

Outpouring of help offered for 2-year-old abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

Woman bleeding, screaming in road later rescued; man arrested for human trafficking

News

World’s richest woman donates $25 million to Mississippi university

News

Electronic ankle bracelet leads to arrest of five people who tried to smuggle drugs, phones, chicken wings in prison

News

‘Please don’t shoot my dad’ Mississippi man in jail after cross-country trip leaves one man dead, another injured

News

Picture says a thousand words about 2020, the brutal year we all wish could be tossed from our minds

News

Search continues for young hunters who disappeared on Mississippi River

News

Snow possible tonight across portions of Mississippi, here’s where the flakes might land

News

Mississippi woman troubled by son’s new modeling clay that looked like human brain

News

Study: Mississippi children attending social gatherings far more likely to contract COVID-19

News

High cases, deaths make December look particularly dark in Mississippi coronavirus fight

News

Man accused of killing parents arrested after shootout with deputies

News

Mississippi senator wants to give you a free turkey; all you have to say is ‘Merry Christmas’

News

First new sawmill in nearly a century to bring more than 100 jobs to Mississippi community

News

Eighth suspect in North Mississippi fatal shooting turns himself into police

News

Woman claims boy abandoned at Goodwill store was kidnapped by man who tried to prostitute her

News

Officer stabbed with shank made of plastic spoons and blanket during escape attempt

News

Two people killed as side-by-side utility vehicle collides with people leaving party

News

Police: One suspect in custody related to two-year-old left abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store