Man accused of killing parents arrested after shootout with deputies

A Mississippi man accused of killing his parents has been arrested after a shootout with Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Chief Deputy Jamie Singley told local news sources that John Henry Wells, 43, is being charged with two counts of murder.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday at a State Route 587 address. When deputies arrived at the scene they found two bodies inside the residence.

Marion County Coroner Jessie Graham confirmed that the victims James Wells, 73, and Rebecca Wells, 61, are the parents of John Henry Wells.

During the investigation of the scene, Wells reportedly started shooting at deputies. The deputies returned fire, hitting Wells, Singley said. Wells also shot himself before taken into custody, Singley said.

No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident. Wells was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The bodies of Wells’ parents have been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are handling the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting.

