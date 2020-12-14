Police: One suspect in custody related to two-year-old left abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

Officials from the Southaven Police Departments say they have one person in custody related after a two-year-old boy was abandoned at an area Goodwill store.

Chief of Police Macon Moore said in a post of Facebook that the incident remains under investigation.

“At this time the investigation is still on going, no suspect information or charges are being released,” Moore said.

The two-year-old child has been handed over to Child Protective Services.

In his post, Moore thanked all of the citizens who showed concern for the child.

“Rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be re-united with family when CPS determines this is proper,” Moore wrote. “We would also like to thank all of the citizens who offered tips regarding the suspects in this case. The cooperation from the community and a unified effort from law Enforcement led to the speedy apprehension of suspects.”

According to police, a man walked the child to the Goodwill located at 57 Stateline Road around 10 a.m. Monday and took off.

Officials say a light-skinned black male wearing black jogging pants and a black cowboy hat dropped the child off with a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note. Police say the suspect then left the scene on foot. Responding officers but were unable to locate the suspect. The male child is approximately 2 years old and is unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives. Nearby surveillance video captured images of both a male and female associated with this incident and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned.

Southaven Detectives are seeking any information on this child. If you recognize this child or have any information that will help Detectives, please call SPD at 662-393-8652, or email us at TIPS@southaven.org

