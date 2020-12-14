expand
Ad Spot

December 14, 2020

Illustration of antibodies (red and blue) responding to an infection with the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (purple). The virus emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and causes a mild respiratory illness (covid-19) that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus. Antibodies bind to specific antigens, for instance viral proteins, marking them for destruction by other immune cells.

One Mississippi hospital addressing team after photos show ER staff without protective equipment

By Magnolia State Live

Published 2:36 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

One Mississippi hospital is responding to allegations that emergency room staff members are not wearing proper personal protective equipment.

WLBT news reports that photos of emergency room staff members at Merit Health Natchez sent to the television station show staff members with the proper equipment to protect themselves and to protect patients.

The television station chose to not show the photos publicly out of respect for the privacy of the individuals.

In a private email to the television station, the viewer asked whether the unmasked staff could be contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in Natchez and the state.

Merit Health spokesman Kay Ketchings responded to WLBT by stating that it is addressing the issue with its team members and that the images do not reflect the established protocols at the hospital. Ketchings said it takes the issue very seriously.

More News

Police: One suspect in custody related to two-year-old left abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

One Mississippi hospital addressing team after photos show ER staff without protective equipment

Mississippi’s top doc gets state’s first COVID-19 vaccination

Confederate monument will not be removed in front of Mississippi courthouse after split vote

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Police: One suspect in custody related to two-year-old left abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

One Mississippi hospital addressing team after photos show ER staff without protective equipment

News

Mississippi’s top doc gets state’s first COVID-19 vaccination

News

Confederate monument will not be removed in front of Mississippi courthouse after split vote

News

Health workers prioritized as vaccine arrives in Mississippi

News

Some see grocery tax as ‘cruel.’ Others, including top state leaders, believe it is fair.

News

Police: Child abandoned at North Mississippi Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes

News

Hunt on for suspected shooter in weekend shooting

News

Mississippi casts its 6 electoral voters for President Trump

News

Coronavirus deaths ‘rising quickly’ in Mississippi as case numbers climb

News

Search for duck hunters restarts after brief suspension by rain, fog Sunday afternoon

News

Mississippi mayor dies from complications of COVID-19 virus

News

2 escaped Tennessee prison inmates found in Florida

News

Two men arrested in Tennessee in killing of Louisiana clerk

News

Trooper, lifelong friend recovering after ‘successful’ surgery to donate part of liver

News

Widespread outage apparently affects Google services including Gmail and YouTube

News

Mississippi girl honored for aiding after grandmother’s fall

News

Two arrested after chase through multiple Mississippi communities

News

11-year-old being recognized at hero after reacting to fire in neighborhood

News

Lawsuit threatens Mississippi medical marijuana recently passed by voters

News

Shooting suspect recaptured after being released by accident

News

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin all across U.S.

News

Coronavirus cases, deaths in December on pace to be double prior months

News

Into second week, crews remain committed, undeterred in search for missing hunters