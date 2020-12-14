expand
December 15, 2020

Officer stabbed with shank made of plastic spoons and blanket during escape attempt

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:30 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

A Mississippi county correctional officer was stabbed with a homemade knife but still managed to thwart a convicted sex offender from escaping custody recently, a newspaper reported.

Officer Jason Godwin was transporting inmate Jason Sandy Blackledge back to jail after a medical visit when the inmate attempted to escape, the Laurel Leader-Call reported.

After Blackledge attempted to flee on foot, a fight ensued and Blackledge allegedly stabbed the officer with a prison shank made from plastic spoons and a shredded blanket.

Blackledge was in custody after being arrested for failure to register as a convicted sex offender. He was convicted of touching a child for lustful purposes in 1999, the newspaper reported.

The corrections officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

