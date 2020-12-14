Mississippi’s top doc gets state’s first COVID-19 vaccination

Mississippi’s top doctor hopes that he is leading by example by receiving the state’s first COVID-19 vaccination.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs joined other state health officers as they received the state’s first COVID-19 vaccinations on camera to help reassure Mississippians that they’re safe and effective.

First COVID vaccination in MS – proud and privileged pic.twitter.com/wVl4ifJGjN — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 14, 2020

Dobbs was followed in line by state Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and MSDH senior deputy and director of health protection Jim Craig.

Lois Moore, MSDH immunization nurse, administered the shots during a news conference Monday afternoon. Directors from University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Public Health Association of Mississippi also received vaccinations.

