Mississippi girl honored for aiding after grandmother’s fall

Emergency responders in Mississippi are praising a 12-year-old girl because she calmly helped after her grandmother fell at home.

The girl, Ada Passmore, called 911 and followed the dispatcher’s instructions after Joyce Passmore recently fell down some steps in Guntown, WTVA-TV reported. Responders honored the girl Tuesday.

“She stayed very calm,” said Tanya Mayo of Lee County 911. “She did an excellent job taking care of her grandmother until her breathing got better, until grandmother woke up.”

Thomas Warren of the Guntown Fire Department said he arrived at the home and Ada had the situation under control.

Passmore said she will never forget what her granddaughter did.

“She didn’t get excited or anything until I was in the ambulance and on the way to the hospital,” Passmore said. “And then I think she let it go.”

