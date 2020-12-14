Hunt on for suspected shooter in weekend shooting

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting in Brookhaven.

Rashan Danyale Smith, 35, is wanted for aggravated assault/domestic violence, shooting into a dwelling and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

At 3:49 a.m. Saturday, Brookhaven Police Department officers responded to a call of a shooting at 207 Rogers Circle.

BPD Chief Kenneth Collins said Smith is believed to have fired shots through a window of the home at Christy Nicole Tillman, 28, who was struck twice.

Tillman was transported to a Jackson-area hospital where she was treated and is believed to be in stable condition.

If Smith is not located within a short timeframe, the U.S. Marshals Service will be contacted for assistance in the hunt, Chief Collins said.

