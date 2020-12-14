expand
Ad Spot

December 14, 2020

Confederate monument will not be removed in front of Mississippi courthouse after split vote

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:15 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

A statue of a Confederate soldier will stay outside a Mississippi courthouse after a tie vote by local leaders.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted 2-2 Monday morning to move the statue from its current location.

The split vote means the statue will stay in its current location for the time being.

Before the vote, the board discussed the issues surrounding the decision to move the statue or keep it in its current location.

District One Supervisor Beverly Martin and District Four Supervisor Kent Jones both voted to remove the statue from its current location.

District Two Supervisor Rebecca Powers and District Three Supervisor Marlin Ladner each voted to keep the statue at the courthouse.

Board of Supervisors President Connie Rocko failed to show to the meeting and could not provide the tie-breaking vote. Rocko and her husband are reportedly home sick with a non-COVID related illness.

More News

Police: One suspect in custody related to two-year-old left abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

One Mississippi hospital addressing team after photos show ER staff without protective equipment

Mississippi’s top doc gets state’s first COVID-19 vaccination

Confederate monument will not be removed in front of Mississippi courthouse after split vote

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Police: One suspect in custody related to two-year-old left abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store

News

One Mississippi hospital addressing team after photos show ER staff without protective equipment

News

Mississippi’s top doc gets state’s first COVID-19 vaccination

News

Confederate monument will not be removed in front of Mississippi courthouse after split vote

News

Health workers prioritized as vaccine arrives in Mississippi

News

Some see grocery tax as ‘cruel.’ Others, including top state leaders, believe it is fair.

News

Police: Child abandoned at North Mississippi Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes

News

Hunt on for suspected shooter in weekend shooting

News

Mississippi casts its 6 electoral voters for President Trump

News

Coronavirus deaths ‘rising quickly’ in Mississippi as case numbers climb

News

Search for duck hunters restarts after brief suspension by rain, fog Sunday afternoon

News

Mississippi mayor dies from complications of COVID-19 virus

News

2 escaped Tennessee prison inmates found in Florida

News

Two men arrested in Tennessee in killing of Louisiana clerk

News

Trooper, lifelong friend recovering after ‘successful’ surgery to donate part of liver

News

Widespread outage apparently affects Google services including Gmail and YouTube

News

Mississippi girl honored for aiding after grandmother’s fall

News

Two arrested after chase through multiple Mississippi communities

News

11-year-old being recognized at hero after reacting to fire in neighborhood

News

Lawsuit threatens Mississippi medical marijuana recently passed by voters

News

Shooting suspect recaptured after being released by accident

News

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin all across U.S.

News

Coronavirus cases, deaths in December on pace to be double prior months

News

Into second week, crews remain committed, undeterred in search for missing hunters