December 14, 2020

Shooting suspect recaptured after being released by accident

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:56 pm Sunday, December 13, 2020

A county jail inmate who was accidentally released from custody due to a clerical issue was recaptured early Sunday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies report Javon Montreal King was back in custody at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on Sunday.

Deputies arrested the 21-year old Pascagoula man without incident during the early morning hours Sunday at the Grand Biscayne Apartments on Lemoyne Boulevard.

King was accidentally released from the jail Friday evening due to a clerical error. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says an investigation is underway to find out exactly what happened.

Moss Point Police arrested King Thursday, December 10, on charges of shooting into a dwelling, two counts of possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

