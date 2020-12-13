expand
December 13, 2020

Photo courtesy Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State works with community college for agriculture degree

By The Associated Press

Published 6:02 am Sunday, December 13, 2020

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi State University are working together so students can earn associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in agricultural science.

The university’s president, Mark Keenum, and the community college president, Mary Graham, recently signed a memorandum of understanding at the college’s George County Center, the Mississippi Press reported.

The four-year pathway begins with two years at the college’s George County campus, followed by two years at the university in Starkville. After completing the first 30 hours of degree work, students can be enrolled in both schools.

“We are proud to once again partner with MGCCC to offer new degree pathways for students,” Keenum said. “This pathway prepares students for a wide range of careers in agriculture, the leading economic sector in our state. It will also benefit our state as a whole as we work together to shape the next generation of the agricultural workforce and its leaders.”

