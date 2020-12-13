expand
December 14, 2020

Coronavirus cases, deaths in December on pace to be double prior months

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:21 pm Sunday, December 13, 2020

Not yet halfway through December, the month is on pace to see more than double any other month’s new COVID-19 coronavirus cases and deaths since the pandemic started in March.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote Sunday on social media that COVID-19 was “raging” in Mississippi and the statistics of new cases and deaths illustrate his point.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,500 new cases on Sunday. It was the first day in last five days that the state reported less than 2,000 cases.

The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 179,447.

More than 27,600 new cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi during the last 14 days already eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases, nearly double any prior month, and more than 900 deaths.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases
June 11,746
July 31,496
August 24,203
September 15,240
October 21,970
November 33,111
December (month to date) 26,177

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Friday’s statistics, the state reported 1,164 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 100 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported 19 new deaths Sunday. A total of 4,199 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases was 2,074 with Sunday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases was 1,976 on Sunday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1602 52 72 14
Alcorn 1827 35 115 16
Amite 746 16 52 3
Attala 1413 39 145 25
Benton 563 19 45 10
Bolivar 2815 * 89 224 30
Calhoun 907 15 25 4
Carroll 844 17 46 9
Chickasaw 1278 34 48 14
Choctaw 425 10 1 0
Claiborne 616 16 43 9
Clarke 1038 55 94 27
Clay 1084 28 20 3
Coahoma 1727 47 127 11
Copiah 1936 42 72 9
Covington 1569 61 103 31
De Soto 11976 * 114 103 20
Forrest 4466 92 190 41
Franklin 446 6 4 1
George 1486 30 47 7
Greene 862 25 48 6
Grenada 1675 51 137 24
Hancock 1504 46 69 12
Harrison 8672 123 416 42
Hinds 11866 222 571 88
Holmes 1473 62 103 20
Humphreys 626 21 33 8
Issaquena 133 4 0 0
Itawamba 1837 43 108 19
Jackson 7426 142 206 23
Jasper 1037 24 1 0
Jefferson 418 12 15 3
Jefferson Davis 659 20 8 1
Jones 4337 91 194 38
Kemper 593 19 43 9
Lafayette 3645 67 153 41
Lamar 3447 52 44 12
Lauderdale 4177 157 346 84
Lawrence 824 15 27 2
Leake 1627 45 53 7
Lee 6208 105 203 40
Leflore 2316 96 197 48
Lincoln 2192 71 166 36
Lowndes 3159 72 137 37
Madison 5889 122 299 57
Marion 1457 54 143 18
Marshall 2492 56 59 15
Monroe 2429 80 176 53
Montgomery 877 30 54 9
Neshoba 2551 131 176 54
Newton 1315 31 64 11
Noxubee 804 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2833 64 202 31
Panola 2673 64 77 13
Pearl River 2011 73 134 25
Perry 744 27 20 7
Pike 1884 63 99 27
Pontotoc 2507 32 20 3
Prentiss 1747 39 97 14
Quitman 539 7 0 0
Rankin 7254 129 275 36
Scott 1833 31 35 3
Sharkey 352 17 43 8
Simpson 1693 54 142 19
Smith 851 17 55 8
Stone 971 16 61 9
Sunflower 2106 57 87 15
Tallahatchie 1084 28 33 7
Tate 2061 52 74 18
Tippah 1570 36 63 4
Tishomingo 1305 47 97 26
Tunica 667 19 15 2
Union 2169 27 64 11
Walthall 871 32 67 13
Warren 2146 65 154 30
Washington 3645 109 187 39
Wayne 1436 25 65 10
Webster 568 16 55 11
Wilkinson 480 22 21 5
Winston 1529 37 91 21
Yalobusha 833 29 81 21
Yazoo 1794 42 138 15
Total 179,447 4,199 8,398 1,556

* Note: Two previously reported cases in De Soto County and one case in Bolivar county were found not to be COVID-19 related and have been removed.

  Subscribe to our email newsletter

