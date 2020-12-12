Mississippi jail accidentally releases convicted felon; have you seen him?

A Mississippi sheriff’s office was searching Saturday for a convicted felon accused of shooting at a house with a stolen gun. The county jail accidentally let the inmate out due to a clerical error.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was mistakenly released from the Jackson County Adult Detention Center Friday, December 11.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says a clerical error allowed 21-year old Javon Montreal King of Pascagoula to be released at approximately 6 p.m. Friday. The sheriff says an investigation is underway to find out how the error occurred.

Moss Point Police arrested King Thursday, December 10, on charges of shooting into a dwelling, two counts of possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

