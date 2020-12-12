expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Mississippi hunter rescued after being found hanging upside down in tree stand

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:44 am Saturday, December 12, 2020

A Mississippi hunter is saying prayers of thanks this weekend after he was found hanging upside down in his tree stand Friday.

Jackson news sources say the hunter was discovered by authorities in a wooded area of Rankin County after 1 p.m.

Rankin County Emergency Management Director Mike Word said the only thing keeping the hunter in the tree were the straps around his feet in the climbing stand. Word said the man is very fortunate to be alive and urged hunters to wear a harness when using tree stands.

The hunter was transported out of the woods where he was taken in an ambulance to the hospital.

A University of Mississippi Medical Center AirCare team also arrived on the scene.

More News

December shaping up to be Mississippi’s ugliest month in coronavirus battle as more records set

As statues fall, protests rise, civil rights museums are key

Mississippi hunter rescued after being found hanging upside down in tree stand

Supreme Court: Mississippi right to reject casino site by former NBA team owner

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

December shaping up to be Mississippi’s ugliest month in coronavirus battle as more records set

News

As statues fall, protests rise, civil rights museums are key

News

Mississippi hunter rescued after being found hanging upside down in tree stand

News

Supreme Court: Mississippi right to reject casino site by former NBA team owner

News

Greenwood man enjoying life as a Tik Tok star

News

Eight days after Mississippi duck hunters vanished search for them continues

News

Mississippi doc: ‘Mid-January is going to be a disaster’ with COVID-19 spread

News

Photos show Gov. Tate Reeves partygoers not adhering to his COVID-19 orders

News

Thanksgiving surge continues to plague Mississippi as more coronavirus records broken

News

Salvation Army gifts for Angel Tree stolen during break-in

News

ICU beds full, elective surgeries delayed in Mississippi

News

Mississippi Aquarium welcomes 4 young flippers to Gulf Coast

News

76 cents per gallon? Lucky Mississippi customers to gas up at giveaway price

News

Search for missing duck hunters moves south down Mississippi River

News

Teenager airlifted to hospital after being shot several times

News

Body cam video shows Mississippi police encounter before fatal shooting

News

24-hour COVID-19 deaths top D-Day, 9/11: ‘Every day you think, ‘Today is going to be awful”

News

Mississippi woman charged with getting nearly $30K in food stamps she didn’t deserve, state says

News

Mississippi’s COVID ‘curve’ now resembles steep mountain as new cases climb

News

Newest National Monument established in Jackson, honoring slain civil rights leader

News

One person dead in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi apartment complex

News

Men use live video to taunt woman passed out in car, then steal from her

News

Man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting immigration officer

News

Tree falls on heavy equipment, killing operator