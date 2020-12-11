expand
December 11, 2020

Thanksgiving surge continues to plague Mississippi as more coronavirus records broken

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:39 am Friday, December 11, 2020

Mississippi again reported near-record numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Friday morning with the 14-day average of new cases marking another record high for the sixth time in the last week.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,327 new cases on Friday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 175,282.

Nearly 28,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi during the last 14 days already eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases
June 11,746
July 31,496
August 24,203
September 15,240
October 21,970
November 33,111
December (month to date) 22,012

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of cases, in turn, yields a high number of patients requiring hospitalization, health officials have said. Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Friday morning that approximately 9.8 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Mississippi have resulted in hospitalization.

Through Wednesday’s statistics, the state reported 1,166 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 120 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

Dobbs said the state would limit elective surgeries that require hospitalization starting next week in an effort to preserve available hospital beds.

The state reported 41 new deaths Friday. A total of 4,124 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 2,321 with Friday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,993 on Friday, breaking the previous record set the day prior.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1572 52 72 14
Alcorn 1745 34 115 16
Amite 724 16 52 3
Attala 1375 38 143 25
Benton 546 19 45 10
Bolivar 2753 89 224 30
Calhoun 897 15 25 4
Carroll 836 17 46 9
Chickasaw 1246 33 48 14
Choctaw 408 8 1 0
Claiborne 606 16 43 9
Clarke 1029 55 94 27
Clay 1059 27 20 3
Coahoma 1702 47 127 11
Copiah 1894 42 72 9
Covington 1537 58 103 31
De Soto 11694 111 103 20
Forrest 4369 91 190 41
Franklin 436 6 4 1
George 1455 29 47 6
Greene 824 24 48 6
Grenada 1607 49 136 23
Hancock 1454 45 69 12
Harrison 8433 119 413 40
Hinds 11535 217 571 88
Holmes 1434 62 103 20
Humphreys 610 21 33 8
Issaquena 132 4 0 0
Itawamba 1811 43 107 19
Jackson 7274 139 206 21
Jasper 1015 24 1 0
Jefferson 407 12 15 3
Jefferson Davis 641 18 8 1
Jones 4211 90 194 38
Kemper 578 19 43 9
Lafayette 3613 64 153 38
Lamar 3361 51 44 12
Lauderdale 4088 154 346 83
Lawrence 810 14 27 2
Leake 1575 45 53 7
Lee 6079 103 203 40
Leflore 2291 95 197 48
Lincoln 2162 71 166 36
Lowndes 3055 71 130 37
Madison 5726 121 299 57
Marion 1420 52 143 18
Marshall 2456 56 59 15
Monroe 2387 80 176 53
Montgomery 863 28 54 9
Neshoba 2521 128 176 52
Newton 1288 30 64 10
Noxubee 788 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2797 64 202 31
Panola 2623 62 77 13
Pearl River 1924 73 134 25
Perry 731 27 20 7
Pike 1850 62 99 27
Pontotoc 2445 32 20 3
Prentiss 1709 38 97 14
Quitman 535 7 0 0
Rankin 7036 122 275 35
Scott 1803 30 35 3
Sharkey 348 17 43 8
Simpson 1660 54 142 19
Smith 836 16 55 8
Stone 942 15 61 9
Sunflower 2074 57 85 15
Tallahatchie 1062 28 33 7
Tate 2011 52 74 18
Tippah 1513 34 63 4
Tishomingo 1271 47 97 26
Tunica 662 19 15 2
Union 2108 27 62 11
Walthall 856 32 67 13
Warren 2070 64 155 30
Washington 3592 108 187 39
Wayne 1405 25 65 10
Webster 556 15 54 11
Wilkinson 474 22 21 5
Winston 1481 35 91 19
Yalobusha 818 29 81 21
Yazoo 1758 42 138 15
Total 175,282 4,124 8,380 1,540

Salvation Army gifts for Angel Tree stolen during break-in

ICU beds full, elective surgeries delayed in Mississippi

Mississippi Aquarium welcomes 4 young flippers to Gulf Coast

