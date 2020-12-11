expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

mississippi crime

Salvation Army gifts for Angel Tree stolen during break-in

By Magnolia State Live

Published 8:46 am Friday, December 11, 2020

A Christmas Grinch broke into a Mississippi Salvation Army Angel Tree location and made off with gifts intended for those in need.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department said someone forced open the back door at the Salvation Army store in the 4100 block of Clay Street Tuesday. In the break-in 44 towels, a wrap, a heater, more than 20 pairs of socks and six fleece throws were stolen. The items had been donated for children and senior citizens for the program’s Angel Tree.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Click here to help the Salvation Army of Vicksburg.

More News

Thanksgiving surge continues to plague Mississippi as more coronavirus records broken

mississippi crime

Salvation Army gifts for Angel Tree stolen during break-in

ICU beds full, elective surgeries delayed in Mississippi

Mississippi Aquarium welcomes 4 young flippers to Gulf Coast

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Thanksgiving surge continues to plague Mississippi as more coronavirus records broken

News

Salvation Army gifts for Angel Tree stolen during break-in

News

ICU beds full, elective surgeries delayed in Mississippi

News

Mississippi Aquarium welcomes 4 young flippers to Gulf Coast

News

76 cents per gallon? Lucky Mississippi customers to gas up at giveaway price

News

Search for missing duck hunters moves south down Mississippi River

News

Teenager airlifted to hospital after being shot several times

News

Body cam video shows Mississippi police encounter before fatal shooting

News

24-hour COVID-19 deaths top D-Day, 9/11: ‘Every day you think, ‘Today is going to be awful”

News

Mississippi woman charged with getting nearly $30K in food stamps she didn’t deserve, state says

News

Mississippi’s COVID ‘curve’ now resembles steep mountain as new cases climb

News

Newest National Monument established in Jackson, honoring slain civil rights leader

News

One person dead in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi apartment complex

News

Men use live video to taunt woman passed out in car, then steal from her

News

Man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting immigration officer

News

Tree falls on heavy equipment, killing operator

News

Gov. Reeves defends decision to host Christmas parties amid virus

News

Two children getting off school bus struck by 18-wheeler; one killed, one injured

News

Ole Miss faculty: Auditor demand on professor hurts academic freedom

News

Former Biloxi staffer indicted on nine counts of touching a child

News

State of Mississippi joins Texas lawsuit questioning integrity of presidential election

News

35-year-old husband, Army veteran, father of five dies from COVID-19

News

High-speed chase across Mississippi counties leads to juvenile arrests

News

Mississippi State Trooper takes saving lives to personal level, donates part of liver to lifelong friend