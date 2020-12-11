expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

76 cents per gallon? Lucky Mississippi customers to gas up at giveaway price

By Oxford Eagle staff

Published 6:13 am Friday, December 11, 2020

Some lucky Mississippi drivers will get two opportunities to get gas for less than a dollar a gallon on Friday.

The fuel company 76 is holding grand opening ceremonies for two Oxford gas station locations, and as part of the celebration, they are offering gas at 76 cents per gallon.

For one day only, the first 76 customers who arrive at the pumps during a select time will receive the discounted fuel. To participate, drivers must download the My 76 app and purchase the gas via the app.

Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicles, as attendants will pump their gas. The 76 staff will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and customers are asked to do the same, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

The 76 gas station located at 1500 Old Highway 7 North, across from Mama Jo’s Country Cookin’, will hold their grand opening at 11 a.m. The 2502 Old Taylor Road location, across from the entrance to The Connection apartments, will begin at 3 p.m.

The Oxford Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce will hold ribbon cutting ceremonies at each location.

More News

Thanksgiving surge continues to plague Mississippi as more coronavirus records broken

mississippi crime

Salvation Army gifts for Angel Tree stolen during break-in

ICU beds full, elective surgeries delayed in Mississippi

Mississippi Aquarium welcomes 4 young flippers to Gulf Coast

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Thanksgiving surge continues to plague Mississippi as more coronavirus records broken

News

Salvation Army gifts for Angel Tree stolen during break-in

News

ICU beds full, elective surgeries delayed in Mississippi

News

Mississippi Aquarium welcomes 4 young flippers to Gulf Coast

News

76 cents per gallon? Lucky Mississippi customers to gas up at giveaway price

News

Search for missing duck hunters moves south down Mississippi River

News

Teenager airlifted to hospital after being shot several times

News

Body cam video shows Mississippi police encounter before fatal shooting

News

24-hour COVID-19 deaths top D-Day, 9/11: ‘Every day you think, ‘Today is going to be awful”

News

Mississippi woman charged with getting nearly $30K in food stamps she didn’t deserve, state says

News

Mississippi’s COVID ‘curve’ now resembles steep mountain as new cases climb

News

Newest National Monument established in Jackson, honoring slain civil rights leader

News

One person dead in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi apartment complex

News

Men use live video to taunt woman passed out in car, then steal from her

News

Man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting immigration officer

News

Tree falls on heavy equipment, killing operator

News

Gov. Reeves defends decision to host Christmas parties amid virus

News

Two children getting off school bus struck by 18-wheeler; one killed, one injured

News

Ole Miss faculty: Auditor demand on professor hurts academic freedom

News

Former Biloxi staffer indicted on nine counts of touching a child

News

State of Mississippi joins Texas lawsuit questioning integrity of presidential election

News

35-year-old husband, Army veteran, father of five dies from COVID-19

News

High-speed chase across Mississippi counties leads to juvenile arrests

News

Mississippi State Trooper takes saving lives to personal level, donates part of liver to lifelong friend