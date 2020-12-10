expand
December 10, 2020

Tree falls on heavy equipment, killing operator

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:01 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

One person was killed Wednesday morning when a tree fell on a piece of heavy equipment being used to clear land.

With chain saws and the Jaws of Life, volunteer firefighters in Jones County spent three hours trying to rescue the victim who was trapped after a tree fell on the cab of the track excavator the victim was operating.

A crew was reportedly clearing a tract of land along Mississippi 537 near Spradley Road just before 11 a.m. when the accident happened.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We commend the firefighters from Sharon VFD and Shady Grove VFD, along with EMServ Ambulance Service medics, for their efforts to extricate the victim from this tragic incident,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have men and women such as these volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel who give of themselves in times of tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.”

