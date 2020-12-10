expand
December 10, 2020

Crime scene

One person dead in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi apartment complex

By Oxford Eagle staff

Published 8:19 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

One person is dead after being shot by an officer during a Wednesday night standoff in Oxford.

Officers with the Oxford Police Department arrived at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road and Private Road 3057, at approximately 7:20 p.m., following a 911 report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, an eyewitness heard officers directing an individual involved in the situation to “put the gun down.”

According to OPD, the situation turned into an armed barricaded incident. Officers began negotiating immediately.

Residents of nearby buildings were asked to vacate their apartments or shelter-in-place, and some were eventually ushered across the road as the situation escalated.

Negotiations continued until the subject pointed a firearm at officers. At that time, the incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

According to OPD, this was not a hostage situation.

The standoff ended at approximately 9:40 p.m., with multiple shots fired.

The subject was pronounced deceased on the scene. No officers were injured.

Per OPD policy, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called out to investigate the officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.

