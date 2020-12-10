expand
December 11, 2020

Mississippi woman charged with getting nearly $30K in food stamps she didn’t deserve, state says

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:10 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

A Mississippi woman has been arrested on charges she defrauded the state’s food stamp program of nearly $30,000 following an investigation conducted by the Mississippi Department of Human Service (MDHS).

Investigators found that Deidre Walley received an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $29,775.00 due to Walley failing to disclose material facts to MDHS used in making a determination as to her qualification to receive benefits under the federally funded assistance program. Walley turned herself in to Greene County officials this Thursday.

The case was investigated by Aaron Rushing and Ryan Stokes of the MDHS Investigations Division.

The Investigations Division is a subset of the MDHS Office of the Inspector General (OIG), which was created in August 2018 and charged with detecting, preventing, and deterring fraud, waste, and abuse within the agency. OIG has been responsible for millions in dollars collected from SNAP overpayments.

“Mississippians depend on these benefits to feed their families, and our duty is to ensure that families receive benefits in line with the standards set for the programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “This investigation, which culminated in an arrest, is a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigation team, and local law enforcement.

mississippi crime

