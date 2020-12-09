expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

Search for missing duck hunters switches back to Mississippi River

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:52 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Authorities Tuesday suspended ground searches and concentrated their efforts on the Mississippi River as the search for two duck hunters entered its sixth day.

“There’s nothing new to report,” said Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs. “We’ve been on the water all day but found nothing.” He said authorities have been using dogs specially trained to search for people in the water for several days.

He said the search was suspended at dark and will resume Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The search for Zeb Hughes, 21, from Wesson, and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer began Thursday evening after relatives reported they did not return from duck hunting on the river. The pair put in at the LeTourneau Landing Thursday morning.

The search has centered over a roughly six-mile area of the river, from just below the 420-mile marker to just about the 425-mile marker, and involved Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks agents, first responders, Madison Parish, La., sheriff’s deputies, fixed-wing aircraft, drones and a helicopter.

Besides the water search, nearly 30 people conducted a ground search Monday. The group included members of the families and volunteers. Pace said the group was taken under escort into the area and suspended their search at about 2 p.m.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Monday the days of searching led to the discovery of the pair’s boat and personal items. The boat, Pace said, was found upside-down along the riverbank near the Warren/Claiborne county line near Middle Ground Island and was impounded by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

More News

Ole Miss faculty: Auditor demand on professor hurts academic freedom

Former Biloxi staffer indicted on nine counts of touching a child

State of Mississippi joins Texas lawsuit questioning integrity of presidential election

35-year-old husband, Army veteran, father of five dies from COVID-19

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Ole Miss faculty: Auditor demand on professor hurts academic freedom

News

Former Biloxi staffer indicted on nine counts of touching a child

News

State of Mississippi joins Texas lawsuit questioning integrity of presidential election

News

35-year-old husband, Army veteran, father of five dies from COVID-19

News

High-speed chase across Mississippi counties leads to juvenile arrests

News

Mississippi State Trooper takes saving lives to personal level, donates part of liver to lifelong friend

News

Mississippi shatters single-day record for new coronavirus cases as Thanksgiving surge hits

News

Missing woman with dementia found dead in swamp

News

Trial moved to next year for mayor accused of receiving money for business trips he never took

News

Northeast Mississippi lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

News

Search for missing duck hunters switches back to Mississippi River

News

On COVID deathbed former Alabama senator told wife, ‘We messed up’

News

Mississippi sheriff’s K9 dies in fire

News

Smugglers toss footballs filled with pot, cellphones and 7 pounds of barbecue wings over prison fence

News

Auditor returns nearly $500,000 to taxpayers after investigations

News

Appeals court: Lawsuit claiming disparities between Black and predominantly white schools may proceed

News

Choctaw ex-Tribal Council member pleads guilty to wire fraud

News

Coronavirus surge ‘growing much more quickly’ than summer spike; Mississippi reports 56 new deaths

News

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for company making nearly 9 million vials a month to hold vaccine

News

Mississippi trooper caught on camera providing selfless service to 85-year-old woman

News

Legislative leaders say teacher pay hike, tax cut remain on table despite COVID-19 uncertainties

News

Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97

News

Mississippi governor expected to tighten virus restrictions on social gatherings

News

Search for missing hunters continues above and below surface of Mississippi River