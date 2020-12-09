expand
December 9, 2020

Northeast Mississippi lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press

Published 5:57 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

A Mississippi state lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus.

State Rep. Randy Boyd, a Republican from Mantachie, told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal he and his wife contracted the virus last week.

Boyd said his wife first tested positive for the virus on Dec. 1. Health officials tested Boyd on Dec. 3, and he received the positive result Monday.

Boyd, who has represented parts of Lee and Itawamba counties since 2012, told the newspaper he was feeling fine overall, but his wife was experiencing more severe symptoms.

“Fatigue is the main thing,” he said. We’re staying inside, and we’re on medication right now.”

Boyd joins a list of Mississippi lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus this year. During the legislative session this past summer, several Mississippi lawmakers and legislative leaders, including House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, tested positive for COVID-19.

