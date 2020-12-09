Mississippi shatters single-day record for new coronavirus cases as Thanksgiving surge hits

Mississippi again shattered its record for the highest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, the state announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,746 new cases on Wednesday, a new record. The prior record was set on Friday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 170,672 and setting new 7-day and 14-day records for new cases.

Earlier Wednesday, the health department initially reported an even higher number of new cases, but quickly announced that number was in error due to a computer glitch.

More than 17,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last 7 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi over the last 14 days eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 17,402

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of cases, in turn, yields a high number of patients requiring hospitalization, health officials have said.

On Tuesday the state reported 1,125 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 97 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported 25 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 4,041 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,323 with Wednesday’s update, another all-time high.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,866 on Wednesday, breaking the previous record set the day prior.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1550 52 70 14 Alcorn 1693 31 93 14 Amite 675 16 18 3 Attala 1338 37 134 24 Benton 540 19 44 10 Bolivar 2703 89 224 30 Calhoun 873 14 25 4 Carroll 819 15 46 9 Chickasaw 1222 33 48 14 Choctaw 401 7 1 0 Claiborne 601 16 43 9 Clarke 1008 55 93 27 Clay 1023 27 20 3 Coahoma 1672 46 127 11 Copiah 1845 42 72 9 Covington 1480 51 94 23 De Soto 11375 110 103 20 Forrest 4257 90 187 41 Franklin 423 6 4 1 George 1443 27 47 6 Greene 809 23 48 6 Grenada 1558 49 135 23 Hancock 1410 45 68 12 Harrison 8140 117 392 38 Hinds 11193 213 552 85 Holmes 1422 61 103 20 Humphreys 596 21 33 8 Issaquena 131 4 0 0 Itawamba 1765 42 100 18 Jackson 7123 137 206 21 Jasper 970 24 1 0 Jefferson 398 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 629 18 8 1 Jones 4103 90 194 38 Kemper 569 19 41 9 Lafayette 3573 61* 152 36 Lamar 3277 50 44 12 Lauderdale 4008 152 345 81 Lawrence 788 14 27 2 Leake 1521 45 45 7 Lee 5925 99 202 39 Leflore 2248 94 196 48 Lincoln 2132 71 166 36 Lowndes 2944 70 129 37 Madison 5532 118 298 57 Marion 1358 50 124 19 Marshall 2410 53 59 15 Monroe 2325 78 176 52 Montgomery 849 27 54 9 Neshoba 2472 126 175 50 Newton 1242 30 55 10 Noxubee 779 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2724 64 201 31 Panola 2576 57 73 11 Pearl River 1827 72 127 25 Perry 721 27 20 7 Pike 1795 61 98 27 Pontotoc 2386 32 20 3 Prentiss 1667 36 93 12 Quitman 529 7 0 0 Rankin 6785 117 267 33 Scott 1749 30 32 3 Sharkey 342 17 43 8 Simpson 1625 54 142 19 Smith 818 16 55 8 Stone 911 15 61 9 Sunflower 2042 57 84 15 Tallahatchie 1047 28 33 7 Tate 1970 51 72 18 Tippah 1455 33 62 4 Tishomingo 1233 47 96 26 Tunica 653 19 15 2 Union 2009 27 50 11 Walthall 841 31 67 13 Warren 2004 60 146 27 Washington 3523 108 187 39 Wayne 1352 24 61 10 Webster 526 14 52 11 Wilkinson 461 22 20 5 Winston 1440 31 88 17 Yalobusha 807 29 81 21 Yazoo 1714 42 138 15 Total 170,672 4,041 8,141 1,505 * Note: One death previously reported in Lafayette County was not from COVID-19, and has been removed.

