December 9, 2020

mississippi crime

High-speed chase across Mississippi counties leads to juvenile arrests

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:30 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Three juveniles and an adult are in custody at the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office after a high-speed chase Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating shots were being fired in the Old Sub area, located just north of the Town of Tunica limits. Deputies were dispatched to the area. Upon arrival, deputies were led on high-speed chases traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 61 by two vehicles.
One of the two vehicles wrecked out on U.S. Highway 61, near Tunica National, into a field. The two individuals occupying this vehicle exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. These individuals were apprehended by Tunica County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Deputies.
The second vehicle led Tunica County Sheriff’s Office deputies into DeSoto County traveling on Interstate 69. This vehicle wrecked out near I-69 and I-55. The two individuals occupying this vehicle exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. These individuals were apprehended by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.
Both vehicles involved were discovered to have been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.
A total of four suspects were apprehended from this incident and are in custody at the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Three of the four suspects are juveniles and will be transported to a juvenile detention center. The fourth suspect, Martavious Cunigan, is in custody at the Tunica County Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance before a judge.
This incident remains under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Any individual with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact CrimeStoppers. Any information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.

