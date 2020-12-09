Former Biloxi staffer indicted on nine counts of touching a child

A Mississippi man who worked for the City of Biloxi has been indicted on nine counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Cliff Kirkland, 67, Biloxi’s former Civic Innovation and Development Officer, is accused of touching three children over a five-year period.

Kirkland was indicted on the first five counts for allegedly touching a girl’s private parts on at least five occasions between Aug. 1, 2013, and July 31, 2018.

Kirkland was indicted on another three counts for allegedly touching a second victim on at least three occasions between Aug. 1, 2014, and July 31, 2017.

Kirkland was also indicted for touching a third child between Aug. 1, 2016, and July 31, 2017.

Arrest reports indicate that one of the victims was in the fifth grade at the time the incidents began in 2013.

Some of the incidents reportedly took place at Kirkland’s home. One of the victims reportedly said Kirkland touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping at his home between 2014 and 2016.

Kirkland was also appointed to serve as Biloxi’s representative on the Harrison County Board of Commissioners. He resigned from his positions with the city and county after he was arrested.

