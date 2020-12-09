expand
December 9, 2020

35-year-old husband, Army veteran, father of five dies from COVID-19

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:52 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Two tours in Iraq could not do what COVID-19 did to a 35-year-old Army veteran and father of five.

After several weeks in the hospital, Matthew Law died after battling COVID-19.

Law, a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours in the Iraq War, did not have any underlying health conditions before contracting the coronavirus, his widow said. He died on Nov. 28.

A native of Dallas, Matthew Law married Jennifer, his high school sweetheart in 2008, and they had five children, according to his obituary.

Law tested positive for the virus on Oct. 31 and had mild symptoms at first, KDFW News reported. By Nov. 9, he was admitted to the intensive care unit at an area hospital as his oxygen level dropped.

He was given Remdesivir and other treatments and he was placed on a ventilator Nov. 27, his widow posted on Facebook. The virus spread throughout his lungs, and his liver began failing Nov. 28, according to his wife. He died later that day.

