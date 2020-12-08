Mississippi trooper caught on camera providing selfless service to 85-year-old woman

One Mississippi State Trooper was caught on camera doing what patrol officers do best — serving the public.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol posted a picture on social media of one of its patrol officers pumping gas for an 85 year-old woman. Trooper Stokes, first name not provided, not only pumped the gas but also paid for the fuel this own expense, according to the post.

Soon after the post was made on Facebook, the picture was shared nearly 200 times with people offering their thanks for the trooper’s act of selfless service and kindness.

“Great Job Trooper Stokes. You just Demonstrate the Qualities that make MHP the GREATEST,” Butch Robertson commented.

“Great Job Trooper.. As always going Above and Beyond the Line of Duty.. You were definitely a Blessing to this Lady.. God Bless and Protect you All in his name..Amen.” Mikes Wood Crafts wrote.

Trooper Stokes works out of Troop M, headquartered in Brookhaven.

