Coronavirus surge ‘growing much more quickly’ than summer spike; Mississippi reports 56 new deaths

Mississippi’s latest surge in new COVID-19 coronavirus cases worsened Tuesday with another record broken, and the state’s top health officer urging people to avoid social interactions in an effort to slow the surge.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,732 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 167,926 and setting a new 14-day record for new cases. The previous record was set on Saturday.

Mississippi’s State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday the recent case surge is rapidly worsening.

“This wave is growing much more quickly than the summer surge (as predicted),” he said. “But our future is in our own hands. Please be safe and limit social interactions to household members only.”

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of cases, in turn, yields a high number of patients requiring hospitalization, health officials have said.

On Monday the state reported 1,101 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 87 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported 56 new deaths Tuesday. A total of 4,017 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,094 with Tuesday’s update. The 7-day average is up more than 150 percent from a month ago, more than 260 percent from two months ago.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,718 on Tuesday, breaking the previous record set on Saturday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1541 52 70 14 Alcorn 1666 31 93 14 Amite 659 15 15 2 Attala 1312 37 134 24 Benton 523 18 44 10 Bolivar 2657 89 224 30 Calhoun 859 14 25 4 Carroll 813 15 46 9 Chickasaw 1187 33 48 14 Choctaw 395 7 1 0 Claiborne 600 16 43 9 Clarke 999 55 93 27 Clay 1014 27 20 3 Coahoma 1644 46 127 11 Copiah 1831 42 72 9 Covington 1459 51 93 23 De Soto 11203 110 103 20 Forrest 4203 90 186 41 Franklin 406 6 4 1 George 1421 27 47 6 Greene 717 23 47 6 Grenada 1542 48 135 23 Hancock 1388 45 68 12 Harrison 8039 117 391 38 Hinds 11046 210 552 85 Holmes 1411 61 103 20 Humphreys 588 20 33 8 Issaquena 130 4 0 0 Itawamba 1727 41 100 18 Jackson 6976 137 197 21 Jasper 946 24 1 0 Jefferson 398 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 623 18 8 1 Jones 4054 90 193 38 Kemper 541 19 41 9 Lafayette 3549 60 152 35 Lamar 3222 50 44 12 Lauderdale 3947 151 344 80 Lawrence 781 14 27 2 Leake 1502 45 45 7 Lee 5829 99 201 39 Leflore 2235 94 196 48 Lincoln 2107 69 166 36 Lowndes 2821 70 129 37 Madison 5478 114 298 55 Marion 1319 50 121 19 Marshall 2378 53 59 15 Monroe 2287 78 176 52 Montgomery 842 27 54 9 Neshoba 2434 125 175 49 Newton 1204 29 49 10 Noxubee 768 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2708 64 201 31 Panola 2533 57 73 11 Pearl River 1772 72 119 25 Perry 715 27 20 7 Pike 1752 61 98 27 Pontotoc 2347 32 20 3 Prentiss 1641 36 93 12 Quitman 524 7 0 0 Rankin 6645 117 266 33 Scott 1715 30 30 3 Sharkey 342 17 43 8 Simpson 1602 54 139 19 Smith 800 16 55 8 Stone 895 15 58 9 Sunflower 2027 56 84 15 Tallahatchie 1036 28 33 7 Tate 1934 51 72 18 Tippah 1417 30 62 4 Tishomingo 1221 47 96 26 Tunica 649 19 15 2 Union 1942 26 50 11 Walthall 831 31 67 13 Warren 1975 60 143 27 Washington 3486 108 187 39 Wayne 1325 24 60 10 Webster 517 14 52 11 Wilkinson 455 22 20 5 Winston 1401 30 81 16 Yalobusha 791 29 81 21 Yazoo 1707 42 138 15 Total 167,926 4,017 8,085 1,498

