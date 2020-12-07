Police: Pedestrian killed on interstate had assault rifle, handgun

A pedestrian who was recently killed on I-55 had an assault rifle and handgun when he was hit by a vehicle.

A Jackson police spokesman told WLBT News that a 22-caliber assault rifle and a 25-caliber handgun were recovered during the accident last week.

On Dec. 2, police responded to reports of a man walking along the interstate frontage road with a weapon. When police arrived, the victim, who was identified as Joshua Robinson, fled on foot. Trying to elude police, Robinson reportedly enter the interstate during rush hour and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in the southbound lanes.

The incident happened near Briarwood Drive.

Robinson was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart later confirmed that Robinson also had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

How the Robinson was shot and why he fled the scene is under investigation, the police spokesperson said. From surveillance video, it does not appear as if the police fired any shots.

