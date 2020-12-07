Official: COVID-19 vaccine should be in state ‘by next week’

A COVID-19 vaccine should be in Mississippi “by next week” according to a post by the state’s top health officer.

A vaccine will be available for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.

Dr. Tomas Dobbs tweeted that the state should have around 25,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine “by next week.”

Dobbs said the FDA is expected to meet Thursday to review the vaccine, and more data will be available after that.

FDA meets Thursday to review Pfizer COVID vaccine (and full data available for review thereafter). We hope to have ~25k doses for front-line healthcare by next week.https://t.co/HT1Vd4D4PB — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 7, 2020

