December 7, 2020

Mississippi man gets second life sentence in 2015 killing, crime spree

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:47 am Monday, December 7, 2020

A Jackson man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2015 death of a Missouri woman in Ridgeland. Zebulum James, 27, was convicted of the November 2015 murder of Kristy Mitchell on Dec. 3.

Mitchell was shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant in Ridgeland the same night Suzanne Hogan was murdered. Mitchell, who was from Missouri, was in town on a business trip.

After a joint investigation, it was determined James had shot and killed Hogan at a gas station in Hinds County, shot a JATRAN bus, shot into a house in Jackson, and shot and killed Mitchell all within an hour and half period.  Mitchell was shot in the abdomen and later died at a hospital.

James was arrested at his mother’s apartment in Jackson. Authorities also located the gun that was used in both murders.

James was found guilty in Hogan’s murder last year. A Hinds County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. James was sentenced to life in prison for Hogan’s murder.

James was diagnosed with mental illness but ruled competent to stand trial in Hinds and Madison Counties.

James was removed from the courtroom for obstruction of justice on Wednesday.

 

 

 

