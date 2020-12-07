expand
December 7, 2020

Mississippi governor expected to tighten virus restrictions on social gatherings

By The Associated Press

Published 9:12 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves plans to update his regulations around social gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic later this week as virus cases continue to surge.

“In the meantime the best tool is the same: wear a mask. Avoid crowds. Be smart. Protect loved ones,” he wrote in a Tweet Monday.

Reeves’ current executive order places mask mandates in 54 out of 82 Mississippi counties and restricts gatherings to no more than 20 people indoors and 100 people outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible. It is set to expire Friday.

Reeves asked in his tweet that residents be “extra cautious and mindful” and take their safety and others’ into consideration when making decisions.

