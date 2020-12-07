expand
Ad Spot

December 7, 2020

mississippi crime

Five arrested for using minor for sexual servitude

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:32 am Monday, December 7, 2020
Five people were arrested for the sexual servitude of a minor in a recent undercover human trafficking operation.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover operation in Pearl which resulted in the five arrests. The individuals who were charged with procuring sexual servitude of a minor and exploitation of a child.
“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is committed to apprehending sex traffickers and sex buyers while helping our most vulnerable,” said Lieutenant Colonel Lee Morrison, Director of MBI. “The dedicated Human Trafficking Unit of MBI continues to plan and execute operations aimed at identifying and separating human trafficking victims, both adults and minors, from their perpetrators.”
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, Clinton Police Department, Columbia Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Constable’s Office and the Oxford Police Department also assisted in the operation and arrests of the following individuals:
  • Michael Starks, 50, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.
  • Kentaveus Woodard, 21, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.
  • Aramis Clerk, 28, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.
  • Samual Page, 25, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.
  • Arthur Jackson, 30, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.
If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

More News

Official: COVID-19 vaccine should be in state ‘by next week’

Mississippi man gets second life sentence in 2015 killing, crime spree

mississippi crime

Five arrested for using minor for sexual servitude

Searchers now using sonar in search for missing boaters

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Official: COVID-19 vaccine should be in state ‘by next week’

News

Mississippi man gets second life sentence in 2015 killing, crime spree

News

Five arrested for using minor for sexual servitude

News

Searchers now using sonar in search for missing boaters

News

New coronavirus cases hovering just below records levels after Monday statistics released

News

Another deadly surge: Cities across South experiencing alarming increase in homicides in 2020

News

Lawmakers consider delaying 2021 session because of COVID-19 pandemic

News

Children killed when truck veers on Florida miniature golf course

News

Arrest made after off-duty cop shot in face by stray bullet in Mississippi club shooting

News

Search continues for missing hunters after boat found adrift in Mississippi River

News

‘Thanksgiving surge has arrived’ state’s top health doctor says as latest coronavirus statistics released

News

Mother killed in crash one month after son gunned down while walking to store

News

Sheriff’s Christmas tree of ‘thugshots’ rub some the wrong way

News

Mother of cyclist killed in Mississippi plans to finish tour

News

Customers provide Mississippi fast food worker with $1,900 ‘thank you’

News

Search continues for two young duck hunters missing on Mississippi River

News

Police pull over speeding car, find driver bleeding from gunshot to head

News

Mississippi police officer critical after being shot in face

News

Coronavirus rages in Mississippi; Top doctor warns 1,000 more deaths possible – this month

News

Teen found shot in head during traffic stop Saturday morning

News

Landmark church in Mississippi ghost town undergoing massive restoration effort to keep history alive

News

Mystery of baby found dead on river bank captivated coast for 38 years. Now we know her name.

News

Search turns up boat, but two boaters and dog still missing on Mississippi River

News

NFL coach, Mississippi State alum pays price for losing Egg Bowl bet