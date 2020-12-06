expand
Ad Spot

December 6, 2020

Mother of cyclist killed in Mississippi plans to finish tour

By The Associated Press

Published 6:20 am Sunday, December 6, 2020

James Dobson set out two years ago to cycle cross-country to raise money for children with cancer.
He never made it.

Dobson, 32, of Dover, New Hampshire, was killed in November 2018 when his recumbent tricycle was struck by a motorist on U.S. 98 in Lamar County.

He had traveled nearly 1,500 miles with another 1,800 miles to go in hopes of raising $10,000 for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in New Hampshire. He called the trip his Positive Vibes Tour.

Donations to the fund poured in as people learned of his death, more than doubling the goal he had set.

Now his mother, Cindy Dobson, is training to complete his trip. She plans to begin the trip from Hattiesburg on Nov. 14, 2021, the day after the third anniversary of her son’s death.

Dobson said she had planned to make the trip this year, but because of health issues and the coronavirus, she put off the event.

“Let’s make his death mean something,” Cindy Dobson said in an earlier story. “He would want something positive to come out of this. He was always so positive and very happy. He was always smiling, always trying to help people. He wanted to make people happy.”

She will begin the 1,800-mile trek in Hattiesburg and plans to fly back to Maine from San Diego. The tour will not be a fundraising event, but donations won’t be turned down, Cindy Dobson said. She has started paperwork to establish a 501c3 organization to manage money raised for her son’s cause.

“I am going to finish it for him,” Dobson said. “We ended up raising $132,000, but I’m not doing it for that reason. I’m doing it for James.

“If people want to donate, absolutely. But I’m doing this for James. He’ll be riding with me. I know he will.”
James Dobson was struck from behind by a then-19-year-old from Marion County.

“It’s like it was just yesterday,” Cindy Dobson said during a brief memorial service on the day after the second anniversary of his death. “I keep expecting him to come home.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said in an earlier story that driver Hunter Buckley was unable to avoid hitting Dobson.

Buckley was not charged for Dobson’s death. Fifteenth Circuit District Attorney Hal Kittrell said the evidence did not support bringing a case against him.

Jay Ginn, who had witnessed the wreck with his wife, was able to reach Dobson but was unable to help him, Ginn told the Hattiesburg American in an earlier story. The Ginns called 911 and waited at the scene for emergency responders.

“It was something none of us will ever forget,” he said.

First responders from Central Lamar Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly after the wreck, said Chief Reggie Ridgway, who lives near the scene of the wreck.

Ridgway attended a brief memorial ceremony for James Dobson on Nov. 14, when Cindy Dobson placed a solar-charged cross, which lights up at night, at the top of the hill near where her son was killed.

Cindy Craig and her husband, Carl Craig, of Chatom, Alabama, came to Hattiesburg for the memorial. The couple had met James Dobson on his last trip, when they accidentally came across him during his journey.

The couple is a Warm Showers host for touring cyclists. They had been waiting for a cyclist from Germany to arrive but also were connected with Dobson who had stopped in Chatom on his way to Mississippi, Cindy Craig said.

The last post James Dobson made on Facebook was two photos of himself with the Craigs and the German cyclist.
“He was wonderful,” Cindy Craig said. “So warm and always smiling. We enjoyed hosting him.”

More News

Mother killed in crash one month after son gunned down while walking to store

Sheriff’s Christmas tree of ‘thugshots’ rub some the wrong way

Mother of cyclist killed in Mississippi plans to finish tour

Customers provide Mississippi fast food worker with $1,900 ‘thank you’

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mother killed in crash one month after son gunned down while walking to store

News

Sheriff’s Christmas tree of ‘thugshots’ rub some the wrong way

News

Mother of cyclist killed in Mississippi plans to finish tour

News

Customers provide Mississippi fast food worker with $1,900 ‘thank you’

News

Search continues for two young duck hunters missing on Mississippi River

News

Police pull over speeding car, find driver bleeding from gunshot to head

News

Mississippi police officer critical after being shot in face

News

Coronavirus rages in Mississippi; Top doctor warns 1,000 more deaths possible – this month

News

Teen found shot in head during traffic stop Saturday morning

News

Landmark church in Mississippi ghost town undergoing massive restoration effort to keep history alive

News

Mystery of baby found dead on river bank captivated coast for 38 years. Now we know her name.

News

Search turns up boat, but two boaters and dog still missing on Mississippi River

News

NFL coach, Mississippi State alum pays price for losing Egg Bowl bet

News

CEO of major Mississippi hospital hosts in-person fundraiser for Gov. Tate Reeves

News

President Trump to receive bill to rename Mississippi post office for fallen police officers

News

Alabama man charged with killing Mississippi furniture salesman in motel room

News

Investigation begins after bullets hit ex-prosecutor’s home

News

Mississippi breaks another record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases

News

Officials searching for missing men on Mississippi River

News

World War II vet beats COVID-19, marks 104th birthday

News

Leader of Mississippi churches calls for suspension of all in-person worship

News

Congressman to be promoted to Major General in Mississippi National Guard

News

Jackson man found guilty in murder of Missouri woman in 2015 crime spree

News

State warns Mississippi residents about possible medical marijuana scams