Mother killed in crash one month after son gunned down while walking to store

One month after her 12-year-old son was gunned down while walking to the store, a Memphis mother lost her life in a head-on collision while riding in her car with her two other children.

Thursday afternoon, Simone Hinton lost her life in a vehicle accident on Highway 51. She had barely finished burying her son, 12-year-old Ta’shun Hardrick, after he was shot as killed in his North Memphis neighborhood last month.

Hinton’s 18-year-old son was reportedly driving Hinton, and her 14-year-old daughter Thursday.

Police say two cars were traveling south on Highway 51 when one hit the other and pushed it into northbound traffic. The second car tried to get back in the southbound lane, but couldn’t. The second car crashed into Hinton and her children.

Both of Hinton’s children survived the crash, as did the people in the second vehicle.

The driver of the first car left the scene. Police say it was a white Pontiac.

A GoFundMe has been created to pay for the family’s funeral expenses.

