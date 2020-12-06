expand
December 7, 2020

Arrest made after off-duty cop shot in face by stray bullet in Mississippi club shooting

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Published 8:45 pm Sunday, December 6, 2020

The suspect connected to a shooting in Jackson early Saturday that critically injured a Vicksburg police officer is in custody.

Jaqwon Allen, 29, faces two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting that took place around 1 a.m. Saturday at the 4th Avenue Lounge in Jackson. He is reportedly being held in the Rankin County Jail. There was no information as to when Allen would make his initial court appearance.

According to the latest reports, Vicksburg Police Investigator Eddie Colbert was struck in the face by a stray bullet during the incident at the Jackson club. A security guard at the club, Eric Williams, was shot several times arguing with another man. Both Williams and Colbert remain hospitalized.

Colbert is in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department and Colbert’s family said doctors are working to first wean Colbert off the ventilator before moving forward with his treatment, which will likely involve surgery.

“Never thought that I will be dealing with my husband being shot because I always look at him like my Superman,” Colbert’s wife said on Facebook Saturday. “It’s so hard for me to go to sleep without you being home with me. I always look for you to walk in the door when you have been out. Lord cover the love of my life. I’m staying strong for you even tho I’m numb inside but a strong man always needs a strong wife by his side. Just know you have one so many people love you and fighting with you. I will never leave your side.”

Colbert serves in the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and joined the Vicksburg Police Department in 2014. Prior to joining the Vicksburg Police Department, Colbert was part of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

More News

Search continues for missing hunters after boat found adrift in Mississippi River

‘Thanksgiving surge has arrived’ state’s top health doctor says as latest coronavirus statistics released

Mother killed in crash one month after son gunned down while walking to store

