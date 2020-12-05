expand
December 5, 2020

Teen found shot in head during traffic stop Saturday morning

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:46 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting after a 17-year-old was found shot in the head during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

Vicksburg police say they discovered the teen was shot in the left side of his head when he was pulled over for speeding on Clay Street after 2:30 a.m.

The teen told police he was shot while at a party in Raymond and had driven himself to Vicksburg.

The teen was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.  The teen’s current medical status is unknown at this time.

The Raymond Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

