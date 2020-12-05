expand
Ad Spot

December 6, 2020

Search continues for two young duck hunters missing on Mississippi River

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Published 9:45 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020

They are not giving up. That’s the message Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and the dozens of other searchers have taken in the ongoing search for two missing boaters on the Mississippi River.

The missing boaters, identified as Zeb Hughes, 21, and Gunner Palmer, 16, were reported missing Thursday when the pair did not return from duck hunting on the river. The pair put in at the LeTourneau Landing Thursday.

Volunteers and emergency crews — including personnel from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Parish and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks — have continued their search for three days. Saturday’s efforts were suspended just after sunset and are set to resume again Sunday at 7 a.m.

The search has focused on the area south of LeTourneau and has seen crews using boats, aircraft and drones, as well as crews searching the riverbanks and islands by foot.

Pace confirmed Saturday that a boat found Friday, along with other items discovered in the search area, belong to the missing boaters.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs, who has worked to coordinate search efforts and volunteers, said additional items were found Saturday, all along the river bank, but those have not yet been connected to the missing men.

Crews Saturday searched more than seven miles south of the LeTourneau landing on the Mississippi side of the river, Briggs said. Crews also covered an area of five miles south of LeTourneau on the Louisiana side.

“As of right now, we are going to cancel ground searches moving forward and strictly focus our search on the water,” Briggs said Saturday evening. “Ground search efforts will stay discontinued until we find any additional evidence that leads us to believe they made it to the bank.”

More News

Mother killed in crash one month after son gunned down while walking to store

Sheriff’s Christmas tree of ‘thugshots’ rub some the wrong way

Mother of cyclist killed in Mississippi plans to finish tour

Customers provide Mississippi fast food worker with $1,900 ‘thank you’

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mother killed in crash one month after son gunned down while walking to store

News

Sheriff’s Christmas tree of ‘thugshots’ rub some the wrong way

News

Mother of cyclist killed in Mississippi plans to finish tour

News

Customers provide Mississippi fast food worker with $1,900 ‘thank you’

News

Search continues for two young duck hunters missing on Mississippi River

News

Police pull over speeding car, find driver bleeding from gunshot to head

News

Mississippi police officer critical after being shot in face

News

Coronavirus rages in Mississippi; Top doctor warns 1,000 more deaths possible – this month

News

Teen found shot in head during traffic stop Saturday morning

News

Landmark church in Mississippi ghost town undergoing massive restoration effort to keep history alive

News

Mystery of baby found dead on river bank captivated coast for 38 years. Now we know her name.

News

Search turns up boat, but two boaters and dog still missing on Mississippi River

News

NFL coach, Mississippi State alum pays price for losing Egg Bowl bet

News

CEO of major Mississippi hospital hosts in-person fundraiser for Gov. Tate Reeves

News

President Trump to receive bill to rename Mississippi post office for fallen police officers

News

Alabama man charged with killing Mississippi furniture salesman in motel room

News

Investigation begins after bullets hit ex-prosecutor’s home

News

Mississippi breaks another record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases

News

Officials searching for missing men on Mississippi River

News

World War II vet beats COVID-19, marks 104th birthday

News

Leader of Mississippi churches calls for suspension of all in-person worship

News

Congressman to be promoted to Major General in Mississippi National Guard

News

Jackson man found guilty in murder of Missouri woman in 2015 crime spree

News

State warns Mississippi residents about possible medical marijuana scams