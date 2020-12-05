expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

Mystery of baby found dead on river bank captivated coast for 38 years. Now we know her name.

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:06 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

For nearly 38 years she’s been known as Baby Jane, but on Friday the identity of the child’s body that was found dead on the banks of a Mississippi River was revealed.

For years, the death of the little girl with blond hair captivated residents on the coast, who referred to her as Baby Jane and Delta Dawn.

On Dec. 5, 1982, a Jackson County deputy found the body on the bank of the Escatawpa River. Using DNA evidence, the officials have identified the girl as 18-month-old Alisha Ann Heinrich, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell announced during a press conference Friday.

The child went missing from Joplin, Missouri in 1982 with her mother Gwendolyn Mae Clemons Heinrich. Twenty-three-year-old Gwendolyn Henrich left her family home on Thanksgiving 1982 along with her daughter and a boyfriend.

“The family had no idea. They were still under the assumption that Alisha was still alive and living somewhere,” said a Jackson County investigator told a Mobile television station.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows of any unidentified body that matches the mother’s description to report it to authorities.

More News

Landmark church in Mississippi ghost town undergoing massive restoration effort to keep history alive

Mystery of baby found dead on river bank captivated coast for 38 years. Now we know her name.

Search turns up boat, but two boaters and dog still missing on Mississippi River

NFL coach, Mississippi State alum pays price for losing Egg Bowl bet

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Landmark church in Mississippi ghost town undergoing massive restoration effort to keep history alive

News

Mystery of baby found dead on river bank captivated coast for 38 years. Now we know her name.

News

Search turns up boat, but two boaters and dog still missing on Mississippi River

News

NFL coach, Mississippi State alum pays price for losing Egg Bowl bet

News

CEO of major Mississippi hospital hosts in-person fundraiser for Gov. Tate Reeves

News

President Trump to receive bill to rename Mississippi post office for fallen police officers

News

Alabama man charged with killing Mississippi furniture salesman in motel room

News

Investigation begins after bullets hit ex-prosecutor’s home

News

Mississippi breaks another record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases

News

Officials searching for missing men on Mississippi River

News

World War II vet beats COVID-19, marks 104th birthday

News

Leader of Mississippi churches calls for suspension of all in-person worship

News

Congressman to be promoted to Major General in Mississippi National Guard

News

Jackson man found guilty in murder of Missouri woman in 2015 crime spree

News

State warns Mississippi residents about possible medical marijuana scams

News

23,000 fewer students are enrolled in Mississippi public schools this year. It’s unclear where they went.

News

Data suggests Mississippi’s COVID-19 battle made racial shift in recent months; here’s how

News

College football player arrested, charged with rape of 11-year-old

News

Change of venue granted for man accused in killing 2 Mississippi police officers

News

Record-breaking 2020 hurricane season caused $60 billion to $65 billion in economic damage

News

Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion

News

Woman charged with manslaughter after infant dies at Mississippi day care

News

Convicted killer on the run, accused of stabbing man nearly a dozen times

News

University sues former student accused of causing $400K in damage during prank