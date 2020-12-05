expand
December 5, 2020

Coronavirus rages in Mississippi; Top doctor warns 1,000 more deaths possible – this month

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:45 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to climb Saturday as the state’s top health officer warned 1,000 more Mississippians may die this month.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,942 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 163,458.

The latest numbers pushed Mississippi’s 7-day and 14-day, daily averages of new cases into record territory as well, with more than 15,000 new cases detected in the last week. By comparison, that’s nearly as many cases in the last 7 days than were detected in the entire month of September.

The high numbers of cases have also led to record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations with the state reporting 1,068 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in state hospitals on Thursday. The high numbers of new cases leads to hospitalization and ultimately deaths, health officials have said.

“What would I do to save 1,000 lives?” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs asked Saturday morning on social media. “We may see an additional 1,000 deaths before the start of 2021. All preventable.

“I would do a lot. We collectively can save thousands of Mississippians throughout this rest of the pandemic. Yesterday 37 people died, many in their 30’s-50’s”

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

The state reported 33 new deaths Saturday. A total of 3,949 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,153 with Saturday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high. Just 30 days ago, on Nov. 4, the 7-day average was 665 cases per day, meaning the statistic is up more than 200 percent during that time.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,645 on Saturday, also a new all-time record high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1515 52 70 14
Alcorn 1640 31 88 13
Amite 629 15 15 2
Attala 1284 37 126 24
Benton 512 18 44 10
Bolivar 2589 86 223 30
Calhoun 843 14 25 4
Carroll 795 15 45 9
Chickasaw 1149 33 48 14
Choctaw 386 7 1 0
Claiborne 598 16 43 9
Clarke 980 55 93 27
Clay 996 27 20 3
Coahoma 1610 46 127 11
Copiah 1776 41 72 9
Covington 1394 44 92 19
De Soto 10942 106 103 20
Forrest 4107 89 185 41
Franklin 394 6 4 1
George 1393 26 47 6
Greene 666 23 47 6
Grenada 1507 45 131 21
Hancock 1341 43 67 12
Harrison 7732 115 387 38
Hinds 10855 208 552 83
Holmes 1379 61 103 20
Humphreys 569 19 33 8
Issaquena 128 4 0 0
Itawamba 1694 37 100 17
Jackson 6808 131 194 20
Jasper 915 23 1 0
Jefferson 393 12 15 3
Jefferson Davis 611 18 8 1
Jones 3927 90 190 38
Kemper 512 19 41 9
Lafayette 3492 59 152 35
Lamar 3148 50 44 12
Lauderdale 3802 150 344 79
Lawrence 774 14 27 2
Leake 1481 44 45 7
Lee 5646 98 201 39
Leflore 2196 93 196 48
Lincoln 2049 67 166 36
Lowndes 2679 68 130 37
Madison 5368 113 298 55
Marion 1287 50 120 19
Marshall 2314 51 58 15
Monroe 2192 78 176 52
Montgomery 816 26 53 9
Neshoba 2349 124 169 48
Newton 1163 29 47 10
Noxubee 754 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2657 63 199 31
Panola 2455 55 60 11
Pearl River 1709 71 118 24
Perry 704 27 20 7
Pike 1725 60 98 27
Pontotoc 2202 32 20 3
Prentiss 1608 34 93 11
Quitman 510 7 0 0
Rankin 6422 115 262 33
Scott 1684 30 30 3
Sharkey 338 17 43 8
Simpson 1579 54 138 19
Smith 774 16 55 8
Stone 859 15 58 9
Sunflower 2011 56 84 15
Tallahatchie 1016 27 33 7
Tate 1887 51 72 18
Tippah 1370 30 62 4
Tishomingo 1185 45 96 26
Tunica 641 19 15 2
Union 1825 26 46 11
Walthall 812 30 67 13
Warren 1930 59 142 27
Washington 3442 108 187 39
Wayne 1284 24 60 10
Webster 504 14 52 11
Wilkinson 434 22 20 5
Winston 1360 29 79 15
Yalobusha 764 29 81 21
Yazoo 1688 41 138 15
Total 163,458 3,949 8,015 1,482

