December 4, 2020

World War II vet beats COVID-19, marks 104th birthday

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:40 am Friday, December 4, 2020

An Alabama man who spent World War II repairing bomb-damaged trains in France recovered from a fight with COVID-19 in time to mark his 104th birthday on Thursday.

Major Wooten was physically drained and a little fuzzy mentally after battling the new coronavirus but appears to be on the mend, said granddaughter Holley Wooten McDonald.

“I’m just thankful that they were able to treat him so quickly and we were able to get him tested,” said McDonald, adding: “It’s amazing that a 104 year old survived COVID.”

Madison Hospital shared video of Wooten wearing a face mask and waving while workers sang “Happy birthday dear Pop Pop” as he was discharged in a wheelchair decorated with balloons on Tuesday, two days before his actual birthday.

McDonald said her grandfather, who served as a private first class in the Army before going on to a postwar career with U.S. Steel in Birmingham, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 23 after her mother — his daughter — got the illness.

He received an infusion of the newly approved monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab but was physically drained the next day and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance the day before Thanksgiving, she said.

“I don’t know if that medicine just started working … but within 24 hours he was better,” she said. Wooten’s blood oxygen levels are good now and his lungs are “clear as a bell,” McDonald said.

She said her mother recovered from COVID-19, and so did a sister who developed the illness and had to spend a week on a ventilator.

The brush with COVID-19 was Wooten’s second major health scare this year.

In the spring, he was hospitalized with serious heart problems and recovered, McDonald said. Wooten, a big University of Alabama football fan, received a video phone call from Alabama coach Nick Saban after that scare got attention on the local news, she said.

“He was on cloud nine after that,” she said. For Wooten’s birthday, a company erected a yard display that included the Alabama athletics logo, a cake, candles and a patriotic hat.

NFL coach, Mississippi State alum pays price for losing Egg Bowl bet

CEO of major Mississippi hospital hosts in-person fundraiser for Gov. Tate Reeves

President Trump to receive bill to rename Mississippi post office for fallen police officers

Alabama man charged with killing Mississippi furniture salesman in motel room

NFL coach, Mississippi State alum pays price for losing Egg Bowl bet

CEO of major Mississippi hospital hosts in-person fundraiser for Gov. Tate Reeves

President Trump to receive bill to rename Mississippi post office for fallen police officers

Alabama man charged with killing Mississippi furniture salesman in motel room

Investigation begins after bullets hit ex-prosecutor's home

Mississippi breaks another record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Officials searching for missing men on Mississippi River

Leader of Mississippi churches calls for suspension of all in-person worship

Congressman to be promoted to Major General in Mississippi National Guard

Jackson man found guilty in murder of Missouri woman in 2015 crime spree

State warns Mississippi residents about possible medical marijuana scams

23,000 fewer students are enrolled in Mississippi public schools this year. It's unclear where they went.

Data suggests Mississippi's COVID-19 battle made racial shift in recent months; here's how

College football player arrested, charged with rape of 11-year-old

Change of venue granted for man accused in killing 2 Mississippi police officers

Record-breaking 2020 hurricane season caused $60 billion to $65 billion in economic damage

Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion

Woman charged with manslaughter after infant dies at Mississippi day care

Convicted killer on the run, accused of stabbing man nearly a dozen times

University sues former student accused of causing $400K in damage during prank

Mississippi's new coronavirus case load up 174% in last 30 days; county by county numbers

Sonny's BBQ to bring southern barbecue goodness to Clinton in 2021

Daycare catches fire in Jackson; no injuries reported