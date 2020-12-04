Officials searching for missing men on Mississippi River

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two missing men on the Mississippi River.

MDWFP requested assistance from the sheriff’s office Thursday night. The sheriff’s office started a search for the two men at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday and searched through the night.

Sheriff Martin Pace told local news outlets that the two missing men went out in their boat on the Mississippi River mid-afternoon Thursday to scope out potential duck hunting locations. The men were reported missing when they did not return.

