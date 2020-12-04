expand
December 4, 2020

Leader of Mississippi churches calls for suspension of all in-person worship

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:28 am Friday, December 4, 2020

The Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi is suspending all in-person church services in response to the recent record increase in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

The Rt. Rev. Brian R. Seage, the leader of the Episcopal churches in Mississippi, cited State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs’ recommendation against all social gatherings in the state, which also includes in-person church services.

Seage said funeral services should only involve close family members and they must be masked and socially distanced.

“I continue to encourage clergy to use social media and other technology to broadcast worship services to church members and virtual visitors,” he wrote.

He called the decision heartbreaking but necessary.

