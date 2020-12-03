expand
Ad Spot

December 3, 2020

University sues former student accused of causing $400K in damage during prank

By The Associated Press

Published 10:13 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

A university in Alabama has sued a former student who they said participated in a prank that caused more than $400,000 in damage to a fraternity house where he lived.

The federal lawsuit filed this week by Samford University alleges John Brody Cantrell and his friend, Christopher Wilson, went to the attic of the Sigma Chi fraternity house to play a prank on other fraternity members in April 2019, AL.com reported.

While they were in the attic, the lawsuit said Wilson stepped on and damaged a pipe, causing it to be ruptured and flood the building. He was not named as a defendant.

The lawsuit accuses Cantrell of breach of duty and negligence. The school said he “owed a duty of care to use and occupy” the fraternity house to not harm the university’s property.

The school is requesting a jury trial in the case. Efforts to reach Cantrell by the newspaper were unsuccessful.

More News

Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion

Woman charged with manslaughter after infant dies at Mississippi day care

Convicted killer on the run, accused of stabbing man nearly a dozen times

University sues former student accused of causing $400K in damage during prank

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion

News

Woman charged with manslaughter after infant dies at Mississippi day care

News

Convicted killer on the run, accused of stabbing man nearly a dozen times

News

University sues former student accused of causing $400K in damage during prank

News

Mississippi’s new coronavirus case load up 174% in last 30 days; county by county numbers

News

Sonny’s BBQ to bring southern barbecue goodness to Clinton in 2021

News

Daycare catches fire in Jackson; no injuries reported

News

Anonymous Santa pays off all layaway items in Mississippi Walmart

News

Tight finances closes beloved Mississippi golf course after 55 years

News

Study: Mississippians less likely than most states to get COVID-19 vaccine when ready

News

As hospitalizations reach ‘terrifying’ rate state issues health advisory to curb virus

News

12-year-old boy genius accepted at Georgia Tech has sights set even higher

News

Former county employee arrested, accused of embezzling nearly $50,000 in fuel

News

Try not to cry watching this video: Mississippi teacher honored with new car for selfless efforts

News

Record-shattering number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Mississippi

News

Mississippi inmate dies after 2-week hospitalization

News

Gov. Reeves forgoes statewide mask mandate, adds 13 more counties

News

Amazing rescue: Boater missing for two days found alive, clinging to overturned boat

News

Another day, more coronavirus records broken in Mississippi as virus spread continues to quicken

News

Confederate president’s name to disappear from Biloxi school

News

State Auditor demands money from professor after ‘Scholar Strike’

News

Man pleads guilty to killing, stuffing roommate in freezer

News

Boyfriend arrested after reportedly hitting girlfriend to point of “brain bleed”

News

Ammunition shortages continue at Mississippi gun shops