December 3, 2020

Sonny’s BBQ to bring southern barbecue goodness to Clinton in 2021

By Ben Hillyer

Published 9:19 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

Perfecting its BBQ recipe for more than 50 years, Sonny’s BBQ will bring it Southern style barbecue goodness to Cinton in 2021.

The restaurant chain out of Florid announced its newest location in Clinton on Hampstead Place at Hampstead Blvd.

This will be the second Sonny’s BBQ location for the Metro Jackson Area. The new restaurant will be located adjacent to an exit along Interstate 20. Sonny’s BBQ Clinton location will mark the first new location of ACG BBQ’s expansion into the Mississippi market. ACG BBQ is a franchise of Sonny’s BBQ.

Founded by Sonny Tillman in Gainesville, Florida in 1968, Sonny’s BBQ menu includes pulled pork, sliced pork, baby back ribs, buffalo wings, St. Louis style ribs, and beef brisket; along with burgers, appetizers and sides.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring Sonny’s BBQ to Clinton,” stated Scott Frantz, President of ACG BBQ. “Mayor Fisher has made sure that Clinton stays at the top of our list as we continued to work through the process of evaluating new locations. He is a true advocate for the community and made a strong case for expanding our brand with a location in Clinton.”

The new Sonny’s features all the latest amenities and design elements from the barbecue restaurant chain, including a full bar, drive-thru and a new salad bar design. The new design will be the second location to feature Sonny’s new restaurant concept, following ACG’s location in Pace, FL.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2021 with a grand opening later that year.

