Mississippi’s new coronavirus case load up 174% in last 30 days; county by county numbers

After two days of extremely high new coronavirus case numbers, Mississippi’s 7-day average of new cases is now up 174 percent in the last 30 days indicating the virus is rapidly spreading throughout the state, at a faster pace than ever before.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,168 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 159,036.

The latest numbers pushed Mississippi’s 7-day and 14-day, daily averages of new cases into record territory with more than 21,600 new cases detected in the last 14 days.

The high numbers of cases have also led to record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations with the state reporting 1,040 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in state hospitals on Wednesday.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, who leads Mississippi’s largest hospital system, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, wrote Wednesday morning on social media that her hospital was out of beds.

“As of 6:46 am today, UMMC’s bed status is -31 beds, which means that 31 people are admitted but waiting for a bed to become available. Who will be #32 or #33 or #34?” Woodward wrote. “Vaccine developers are doing their part. We are so close but we can’t sit back and wait for that. It will be many months before a vaccine will have broad effect.

“At this time, there is no simple fix for the current situation but we can ALL do something: ‘Wear a damn mask!’ Don’t gather in groups or crowds. Keep your hands clean. And stay home if you are sick. … Those of us in health care are numb, frustrated and so very tired.”

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs issued a directive Wednesday asking all Mississippians to avoid any social gatherings to help the state get the virus under control and not cause further stress on the state’s hospital system.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

The state reported 28 new deaths Thursday. A total of 3,879 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,914 with Thursday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high. Just 30 days ago, on Nov. 3, the 7-day average was 699 cases per day, meaning the statistic is up approximately 174 percent during that time.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,546 on Thursday, also a new all-time record high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1483 52 67 14 Alcorn 1604 28 88 13 Amite 593 15 15 2 Attala 1247 35 126 24 Benton 505 18 44 10 Bolivar 2501 85 222 30 Calhoun 815 13 25 4 Carroll 763 15 45 9 Chickasaw 1121 32 48 14 Choctaw 369 7 1 0 Claiborne 593 16 43 9 Clarke 956 53 93 27 Clay 971 27 20 3 Coahoma 1578 44 127 11 Copiah 1725 40 71 9 Covington 1355 41 88 17 De Soto 10708 104 103 20 Forrest 4001 87 185 41 Franklin 372 6 4 1 George 1317 25 47 6 Greene 630 22 40 6 Grenada 1471 45 122 21 Hancock 1309 42 67 12 Harrison 7555 113 367 38 Hinds 10519 205 548 82 Holmes 1357 61 102 20 Humphreys 557 19 33 8 Issaquena 123 4 0 0 Itawamba 1626 37 91 17 Jackson 6708 128 184 20 Jasper 885 23 1 0 Jefferson 387 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 602 17 8 1 Jones 3821 89 188 38 Kemper 493 18 41 9 Lafayette 3440 57 150 35 Lamar 3075 50 43 12 Lauderdale 3727 147 324 79 Lawrence 752 14 26 2 Leake 1433 44 43 7 Lee 5476 97 201 39 Leflore 2139 91 196 48 Lincoln 2008 67 166 36 Lowndes 2611 67 127 37 Madison 5202 110 297 54 Marion 1242 48 109 16 Marshall 2271 51 58 15 Monroe 2122 78 176 52 Montgomery 788 26 53 9 Neshoba 2311 122 168 46 Newton 1121 29 47 10 Noxubee 742 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2599 62 193 31 Panola 2402 53 60 11 Pearl River 1638 70 113 24 Perry 693 26 20 7 Pike 1683 60 98 27 Pontotoc 2112 31 19 2 Prentiss 1567 32 91 10 Quitman 511 7 0 0 Rankin 6130 112 226 33 Scott 1627 30 30 3 Sharkey 331 17 43 8 Simpson 1551 53 138 19 Smith 757 16 55 8 Stone 831 15 58 9 Sunflower 1955 55 84 15 Tallahatchie 1007 27 32 7 Tate 1840 51 71 18 Tippah 1325 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1148 44 96 26 Tunica 635 19 15 2 Union 1768 26 46 11 Walthall 799 30 67 13 Warren 1849 58 127 26 Washington 3367 108 187 39 Wayne 1249 24 59 10 Webster 479 14 52 11 Wilkinson 413 22 20 5 Winston 1317 26 77 13 Yalobusha 744 28 81 20 Yazoo 1629 40 137 15 Total 159,036 3,879 7,830 1,467

