Mississippi’s new coronavirus case load up 174% in last 30 days; county by county numbers
After two days of extremely high new coronavirus case numbers, Mississippi’s 7-day average of new cases is now up 174 percent in the last 30 days indicating the virus is rapidly spreading throughout the state, at a faster pace than ever before.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,168 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 159,036.
The latest numbers pushed Mississippi’s 7-day and 14-day, daily averages of new cases into record territory with more than 21,600 new cases detected in the last 14 days.
The high numbers of cases have also led to record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations with the state reporting 1,040 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in state hospitals on Wednesday.
Dr. LouAnn Woodward, who leads Mississippi’s largest hospital system, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, wrote Wednesday morning on social media that her hospital was out of beds.
“As of 6:46 am today, UMMC’s bed status is -31 beds, which means that 31 people are admitted but waiting for a bed to become available. Who will be #32 or #33 or #34?” Woodward wrote. “Vaccine developers are doing their part. We are so close but we can’t sit back and wait for that. It will be many months before a vaccine will have broad effect.
“At this time, there is no simple fix for the current situation but we can ALL do something: ‘Wear a damn mask!’ Don’t gather in groups or crowds. Keep your hands clean. And stay home if you are sick. … Those of us in health care are numb, frustrated and so very tired.”
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs issued a directive Wednesday asking all Mississippians to avoid any social gatherings to help the state get the virus under control and not cause further stress on the state’s hospital system.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
The state reported 28 new deaths Thursday. A total of 3,879 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,914 with Thursday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high. Just 30 days ago, on Nov. 3, the 7-day average was 699 cases per day, meaning the statistic is up approximately 174 percent during that time.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,546 on Thursday, also a new all-time record high.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1483
|52
|67
|14
|Alcorn
|1604
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|593
|15
|15
|2
|Attala
|1247
|35
|126
|24
|Benton
|505
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2501
|85
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|815
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|763
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1121
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|369
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|593
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|956
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|971
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1578
|44
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1725
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1355
|41
|88
|17
|De Soto
|10708
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4001
|87
|185
|41
|Franklin
|372
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1317
|25
|47
|6
|Greene
|630
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1471
|45
|122
|21
|Hancock
|1309
|42
|67
|12
|Harrison
|7555
|113
|367
|38
|Hinds
|10519
|205
|548
|82
|Holmes
|1357
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|557
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|123
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1626
|37
|91
|17
|Jackson
|6708
|128
|184
|20
|Jasper
|885
|23
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|387
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|602
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3821
|89
|188
|38
|Kemper
|493
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3440
|57
|150
|35
|Lamar
|3075
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3727
|147
|324
|79
|Lawrence
|752
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1433
|44
|43
|7
|Lee
|5476
|97
|201
|39
|Leflore
|2139
|91
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|2008
|67
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2611
|67
|127
|37
|Madison
|5202
|110
|297
|54
|Marion
|1242
|48
|109
|16
|Marshall
|2271
|51
|58
|15
|Monroe
|2122
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|788
|26
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2311
|122
|168
|46
|Newton
|1121
|29
|47
|10
|Noxubee
|742
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2599
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2402
|53
|60
|11
|Pearl River
|1638
|70
|113
|24
|Perry
|693
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1683
|60
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2112
|31
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1567
|32
|91
|10
|Quitman
|511
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|6130
|112
|226
|33
|Scott
|1627
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|331
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1551
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|757
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|831
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1955
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1007
|27
|32
|7
|Tate
|1840
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1325
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1148
|44
|96
|26
|Tunica
|635
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1768
|26
|46
|11
|Walthall
|799
|30
|67
|13
|Warren
|1849
|58
|127
|26
|Washington
|3367
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1249
|24
|59
|10
|Webster
|479
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|413
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1317
|26
|77
|13
|Yalobusha
|744
|28
|81
|20
|Yazoo
|1629
|40
|137
|15
|Total
|159,036
|3,879
|7,830
|1,467