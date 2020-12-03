Congressman to be promoted to Major General in Mississippi National Guard

On Saturday, U.S. Representative John “Trent” Kelly, who is also a brigadier general with the Mississippi National Guard, will be promoted to the rank of Major General and the official designation as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Mississippi Army National Guard.

The ceremony will be live-streamed at 4 p.m. Saturday from the Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson via the Mississippi National Guard Facebook page: @nationalguardMS.

Kelly was nominated for promotion to Major General by the US Senate in July.

Kelly is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the First Congressional District of Mississippi, serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee on Agriculture, and the House Small Business Committee.

Kelly is a native of Union and has served more than 35 years of honorable military service as an engineer officer in numerous leadership and command positions, including at the company, battalion, and brigade levels. Kelly has two deployments to Iraq and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

