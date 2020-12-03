expand
December 4, 2020

College football player arrested, charged with rape of 11-year-old

By Magnolia State Live

Published 2:39 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

A southwest Mississippi college football player was arrested Wednesday and charged with the rape of  an 11-year-old.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrested La’Monte Kelly, 21.

Deputies said a complaint was received from the child’s parents that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Kelly, who is a football player at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Kelly is being held at the Pike County Jail and is charged with statutory rape. His bond is set at $75,000.

Deputies said a hold has been placed on Kelly for Jefferson County, where he also faces the charge of solicitation of child pornography.

