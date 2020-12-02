Record-shattering number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Mississippi
Mississippi reported record-breaking new COVID-19 coronavirus case numbers Wednesday morning with the state seeing more cases in the last 24 hours than any other day since the pandemic began in March.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,457 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 156,868.
The latest numbers pushed Mississippi’s 7-day and 14-day, daily averages of new cases into record territory with more than 21,000 new cases detected in the last 14 days.
On Tuesday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves added another 13 counties to his state mask mandate, meaning 54 counties are under the mandate now.
The high numbers of cases have also led to record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations with the state reporting 1,057 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in state hospitals on Monday. With an additional 145 new hospital admissions yesterday.
Dr. LouAnn Woodward, who leads Mississippi’s largest hospital system, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, wrote Wednesday morning on social media that her hospital is out of beds.
“As of 6:46 am today, UMMC’s bed status is -31 beds, which means that 31 people are admitted but waiting for a bed to become available. Who will be #32 or #33 or #34?” Woodward wrote. “Vaccine developers are doing their part. We are so close but we can’t sit back and wait for that. It will be many months before a vaccine will have broad effect.
“At this time, there is no simple fix for the current situation but we can ALL do something: ‘Wear a damn mask!’ Don’t gather in groups or crowds. Keep your hands clean. And stay home if you are sick. … Those of us in health care are numb, frustrated and so very tired.”
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the lack of hospital space both in Mississippi and surrounding areas is causing problems and encouraged Mississippians to “please pay attention” to the rapidly rising numbers and the effects on the state’s health care system.
“MSDH strongly recommends that EVERYONE avoid all social gatherings until further notice,” Dobbs wrote on social media Wednesday morning.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
The state reported 15 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 3,851 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,761 with Wednesday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,505 on Wednesday, also a new all-time record high.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1472
|52
|67
|14
|Alcorn
|1593
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|576
|15
|15
|2
|Attala
|1228
|34
|125
|23
|Benton
|504
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2480
|84
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|795
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|755
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1107
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|363
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|592
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|948
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|961
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1559
|43
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1708
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1300
|40
|79
|16
|De Soto
|10563
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|3947
|86
|185
|41
|Franklin
|363
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1295
|25
|47
|6
|Greene
|624
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1454
|45
|122
|21
|Hancock
|1276
|41
|67
|12
|Harrison
|7397
|113
|358
|38
|Hinds
|10414
|204
|547
|82
|Holmes
|1344
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|552
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|121
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1599
|36
|91
|17
|Jackson
|6655
|128
|183
|20
|Jasper
|870
|23
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|383
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|596
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3761
|88
|188
|38
|Kemper
|480
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3410
|53
|150
|32
|Lamar
|3019
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3663
|147
|323
|79
|Lawrence
|746
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1418
|44
|43
|7
|Lee
|5403
|96
|200
|39
|Leflore
|2111
|91
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|2005
|66
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2528
|67
|119
|35
|Madison
|5120
|107
|296
|53
|Marion
|1214
|47
|109
|16
|Marshall
|2250
|51
|58
|15
|Monroe
|2097
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|784
|26
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2280
|122
|168
|46
|Newton
|1105
|29
|47
|10
|Noxubee
|733
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2552
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2373
|53
|60
|11
|Pearl River
|1589
|69
|107
|23
|Perry
|687
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1667
|60
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2081
|31
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1549
|31
|87
|10
|Quitman
|510
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|6057
|107
|226
|31
|Scott
|1613
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|329
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1540
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|742
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|820
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1941
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|994
|27
|31
|7
|Tate
|1804
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1300
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1140
|43
|96
|26
|Tunica
|630
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1729
|26
|46
|11
|Walthall
|793
|30
|67
|13
|Warren
|1830
|58
|125
|26
|Washington
|3321
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1230
|24
|59
|10
|Webster
|477
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|407
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1287
|26
|65
|13
|Yalobusha
|742
|28
|81
|20
|Yazoo
|1613
|40
|137
|15
|Total
|156,868
|3,851
|7,773
|1,456